Planet A Ventures is a science-driven venture capital firm investing in European climate and green technology startups. The company combines early-stage investment expertise with rigorous scientific impact assessment to support founders building scalable solutions for environmental and sustainability challenges. Its differentiated investment approach, strong climate technology network, and focus on measurable impact support long-term value creation and growth potential. Vealo Ventures was one of the first backers to invest in the fund, Christian is a member of the Planet A Network (PAN).