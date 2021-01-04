Start2021-07-06T15:15:40+02:00

About

Vealo Ventures GmbH is an investment and holding company founded in 2014 by Christian Dereser to bring together his several entrepreneurial projects. Since then, Vealo Ventures has invested in numerous successful technology startups, with the goal to bring together outstanding ideas, strong personalities, and capital to build successful companies.

Portfolio

2021-05-14T12:58:21+02:00

Munich, Germany
StudySmarter is a leading EdTech startup, awarded „Best Educational App Worldwide“ for its intelligent and content-agnostic platform for lifelong learning. StudySmarter’s vision is to leverage state-of-the-art technology to empower everyone to achieve their educational goals.

2021-06-21T18:14:41+02:00

Berlin, Germany
vetevo is a leading provider of personalized pet care. It supports pet owners to help their pets lead happier and healthier lives. With its holistic approach to pet health, combining pet care with intuitive products, education, exercise, and nutrition, vetevo has become one of the most popular apps for pet healthcare.

2021-06-21T18:15:06+02:00

Nuremberg / Berlin, Germany
financeAds, founded in 2006, is Europe’s leading and award-winning affiliate network and specialist for performance-based marketing in the financial industry. With its network of highly relevant publishers, the company helps banks, insurance companies, and FinTechs acquire new customers.

2021-05-14T12:56:58+02:00

Nuremberg, Germany
With data from thousands of providers and millions of connections, CheckMyBus is one of the leading international search engines for bus connections. CheckMyBus shows rides and prices in over 60 countries in real time and compares them with rail and air connections.

2021-05-14T12:56:35+02:00

Berlin, Germany
Creative and digital media such as blogs, magazines, podcasts, and YouTube channels use Steady to turn their communities into paying members, including publishers such as Titanic, Der Postillon, and Krautreporter. Steady was awarded the European Digital Media Award in the category “Best Paid Content Strategy.”

2021-05-14T12:56:09+02:00

Barcelona, Spain
Carnovo is redesigning the process of buying a car, making it faster, more transparent, and more convenient – for both dealers and buyers. The customer selects a vehicle and compares prices, availability, and ratings from more than 1,500 affiliated dealers.

2021-05-13T20:49:54+02:00

Berlin, Germany
Netz Holding’s focus is on establishing international metasearch business models. Every day, its companies refer thousands of customers to Amazon, eBay, Otto, and other leading e-commerce companies, delivering significant added-value to them and their users.

2021-05-14T12:54:57+02:00

Berlin, Germany
mymoria, founded in 2015, is Germany’s pioneer in online funeral planning and web-based funeral provision. Since 2020, mymoria has also been offering its service offline in its funeral boutiques in more and more cities.

2021-05-14T12:54:27+02:00

Berlin, Germany
Taledo is a recruitment platform that connects the top 10% of candidates in IT, digital business, and sales and marketing with top companies. Taledo’s quality candidates and employers accelerate and improve the recruitment process for startups and DAX corporations.

2021-06-24T09:23:49+02:00

Berlin, Germany
The Berlin-based FinTech QUIN Technologies helps private investors create portfolios according to their individual needs and interact with their friends and the community. With the getquin app, customers have a digital and free investment advisor at their fingertips, which they can use to easily optimize their financial investments.

2021-06-17T11:47:02+02:00

Stockholm, Sweden
Stockholm based Apotekamo provides Northern European e-commerce excellence to Eastern European markets within pharmacy and health. In a very short time, Apotekamo has taken a leading position among online pharmacies in Southeastern Europe and continues to expand.

2021-05-13T20:42:28+02:00
kindaling

Berlin, Germany
Kindaling bundles information on leisure activities for kids that was previously scattered all over the web. Kindaling serves as a source of inspiration for families, while providers can make their activities visible and bookable via the Kindaling booking platform, without needing their own website.

Vealo Ventures has backed more than 25 exciting companies so far. They serve over 50 countries worldwide.

This is how Vealo Ventures invests

Digital Business Models

Vealo Ventures specializes in online business models. Except for this restriction, we are open to investments in all industries.

Early Stage

Vealo Ventures is focused on early-stage investments. This includes investments in companies in the founding stage, but also in companies that have already provided a proof of concept.

Focus on european Startups

Numerous cities and regions in Europe  are among the most exciting for startups in the technology sector. We believe in the people and their ideas in Europe.

Future Market leaders

Crucial for an investment by Vealo Ventures is the scalability of the business model. The potential of the startup to grow into a future international market leader must be clearly visible.

News

Juli 1, 2021|

15 Millionen Euro für mymoria in Series C-Finanzierungsrunde

Mit dem Ziel, in drei Jahren zum deutschen Marktführer zu werden, sichert sich mymoria 15 Millionen Euro in einer Series C-Finanzierungsrunde. Das Geld wird verwendet für den Ausbau der ganzheitlichen Weiterentwicklung, beispielsweise für Zukäufe und Integration von traditionellen Bestattungshäusern in die digital geprägte mymoria Gruppe.

source: de.finance.yahoo.com (German)

Read more

April 30, 2021|

study smarter

StudySmarter raises $15 million in Series A round

The round is led by two international top-investors: Owl Ventures from Silicon Valley („Global leader in education technology investing“) and Left Lane Capital from New York (Hello Fresh, N26, Delivery Hero). Also participating are the existing investors Dieter von Holtzbrinck Ventures (DvH Ventures), Vealo Ventures and Axel Springer P&P.

source: techcrunch.com

Read more

Januar 9, 2021|

study smarter

StudySmarter wird als Best Educational App Worldwide ausgezeichnet

Das Münchener EdTech-Startup erhält die Auszeichnung “Official Best Educational App Gold Award Winner” der Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards 2020, welche auch als Oscars des Bildungssektors bezeichnet werden. Die Lernapp konnte sich dabei gegen 1.425 internationale Wettbewerber durchsetzen.

source: studysmarter.de (German)

Read more

Dezember 19, 2020|

framen

Axel Springer übernimmt die Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Framen

Der Medienkonzern Axel Springer setzt auf die Experten für Digital Out Of Home-Werbung und will über die Plattform künftig unter anderem auch sein Bundesliga-Rechtepaket verwerten. Vealo Ventures hat sich im Zuge der Übernahme der Mehrheit durch Axel Springer von seinen Anteilen getrennt.

source: faz.net (German)

Read more

September 29, 2020|

Barcelona-based Carnovo raises €6.5 million

The startup has raised €6.5 million to improve its technology and drive the international expansion of its online car comparison. The investment round included participation from Swiss fund Mountain Partners, Italian fund Ithaca, and one of the leading Spanish banks, Banc Sabadell, among others.

source: lavanguardia.com

Read more

Januar 11, 2020|

Samwer-Fonds investiert in Proptech Offmade

Kurz nach dem Einstieg von Vealo Ventures und weiteren Investoren wie APX (Axel Springer Porsche GmbH & Co. KG) bei den Berliner Spezialisten für Off-Market-Immobilien investiert nun auch der Samwer-Fonds Global Founders Capital einen siebenstelligen Betrag in das Unternehmen.

source: businessinsider.de (German)

Read more
Contact Us

Vealo Ventures GmbH
Trödelmarkt 31
90403 Nürnberg
Germany
+49 911 92321478
info.de ( at ) vealo.com
Purpose-driven Investments

Vealo Ventures encourages its portfolio companies to behave responsibly in environmental and social matters. Financing companies and projects that address the urgent problems the world is facing is becoming an increasingly important part of Vealo Ventures‘ activities.

To help with this idea, Vealo Ventures has set up a fund to help dedicated people realize their ideas for a better world: Vealo Visions.

Vealo Ventures has been sourcing green power since its founding and is climate positive.