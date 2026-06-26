About
Vealo Ventures GmbH is an investment and holding company founded in 2014 by Christian Dereser to bring together his several entrepreneurial projects. Since then, Vealo Ventures has invested in numerous successful technology startups, with the goal to bring together outstanding ideas, strong personalities, and capital to build successful companies.
Portfolio (examples)
Vaia (StudySmarter) is a leading international EdTech platform that enables students to create, access, and optimize educational content through AI-powered learning solutions. The company combines intelligent study tools with a comprehensive content ecosystem to support personalized learning experiences across a wide range of subjects and educational levels. Its scalable technology platform, strong global user community, and established position within the education technology market support long-term growth potential.
getquin is a digital wealth platform that helps private investors track, analyze, and manage their financial portfolios in one place. The company combines portfolio analytics, investment insights, and community-driven features that enable users to share ideas and learn from other investors. Its scalable technology platform, strong user engagement, and position within the digital wealth management market support long-term growth potential.
Planet A Ventures is a science-driven venture capital firm investing in European climate and green technology startups. The company combines early-stage investment expertise with rigorous scientific impact assessment to support founders building scalable solutions for environmental and sustainability challenges. Its differentiated investment approach, strong climate technology network, and focus on measurable impact support long-term value creation and growth potential. Vealo Ventures was one of the first backers to invest in the fund, Christian is a member of the Planet A Network (PAN).
heycater! is the No. 1 catering platform in German-speaking countries. The company helps businesses book catering quickly and efficiently for meetings, events, company celebrations, and employee catering through a broad network of catering and event service providers. Its technology-enabled platform, extensive partner network, and strong market position support long-term growth potential.
Steady is a membership platform that helps creators, publishers, and digital media businesses turn their communities into paying members. The company provides subscription management, payment infrastructure, and audience engagement tools that support sustainable revenue models beyond traditional advertising. Its growing creator network, recurring revenue model, and award-winning approach to paid content support longterm growth potential.
vetevo is the No. 1 app for pet health and nutrition. The company combines personalized recommendations, preventive care solutions, and diagnostic services to help pet owners support the long-term wellbeing of their animals. Its holistic approach to pet care, growing digital platform, and position within the pet health market support long-term growth potential.
One Team Signage Group designs, manufactures, and delivers high-quality, customized signage solutions for businesses. The company combines in-house design, production, and consulting capabilities, supported by strong customer ratings and international fulfillment structures. Its focus on durable brand communication, tailored solutions, and scalable execution supports long-term growth potential.
mymoria is a leading digital platform for funeral planning and end-of-life services. The company combines transparent pricing, technology-enabled processes, and personal guidance to help families organize funeral arrangements with greater simplicity and confidence. Its nationwide partner network, scalable operating model, and focus on modernizing a traditionally fragmented market support long-term growth potential.
UNCAP provides early-stage funding to entrepreneurs across Africa through a data-driven and largely automated investment platform. The company combines technology-enabled founder assessment, scalable investment processes, and innovative financing models to expand access to capital beyond traditional funding structures. Its differentiated approach, focus on underrepresented entrepreneurs, and mission to unlock entrepreneurial potential support long-term growth opportunities.
SIRIUS is a Music Tech company with the mission to make high-quality music education accessible to everyone. The platform connects students with professional music teachers through technology-enabled learning experiences, personalized instruction, and digital practice tools. Its growing international network and scalable approach to music education support long-term growth potential.
Startup Insider’s mission is to build the leading ecosystem for the startup community. The company empowers and connects entrepreneurs, investors, and innovation stakeholders through news, podcasts, interviews, and industry insights. By highlighting emerging trends, new business models, and investment activity, Startup Insider helps bring together the key players shaping the innovation economy.
CERTA provides certified real estate valuation services for private and commercial clients across Germany. The company combines a nationwide network of qualified property experts with standardized assessment processes and technology-enabled operations to deliver reliable and legally recognized property appraisals. Its scalable infrastructure, strong quality credentials, and growing presence within the real estate services market support long-term growth potential.