Vealo Ventures GmbH is an investment and holding company founded in 2014 by Christian Dereser to bring together his several entrepreneurial projects. Since then, Vealo Ventures has invested in numerous successful technology startups, with the goal to bring together outstanding ideas, strong personalities, and capital to build successful companies.
Portfolio
Berlin, Germany
vetevo is a leading provider of personalized pet care. It supports pet owners to help their pets lead happier and healthier lives. With its holistic approach to pet health, combining pet care with intuitive products, education, exercise, and nutrition, vetevo has become one of the most popular apps for pet healthcare.
Nuremberg / Berlin, Germany
financeAds, founded in 2006, is Europe’s leading and award-winning affiliate network and specialist for performance-based marketing in the financial industry. With its network of highly relevant publishers, the company helps banks, insurance companies, and FinTechs acquire new customers.
Berlin, Germany
Creative and digital media such as blogs, magazines, podcasts, and YouTube channels use Steady to turn their communities into paying members, including publishers such as Titanic, Der Postillon, and Krautreporter. Steady was awarded the European Digital Media Award in the category “Best Paid Content Strategy.”
Berlin, Germany
The Berlin-based FinTech QUIN Technologies helps private investors create portfolios according to their individual needs and interact with their friends and the community. With the getquin app, customers have a digital and free investment advisor at their fingertips, which they can use to easily optimize their financial investments.
Berlin, Germany
Kindaling bundles information on leisure activities for kids that was previously scattered all over the web. Kindaling serves as a source of inspiration for families, while providers can make their activities visible and bookable via the Kindaling booking platform, without needing their own website.
This is how Vealo Ventures invests
Purpose-driven Investments
Vealo Ventures encourages its portfolio companies to behave responsibly in environmental and social matters. Financing companies and projects that address the urgent problems the world is facing is becoming an increasingly important part of Vealo Ventures‘ activities.
To help with this idea, Vealo Ventures has set up a fund to help dedicated people realize their ideas for a better world: Vealo Visions.
Vealo Ventures has been sourcing green power since its founding and is climate positive.